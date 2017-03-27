Sexton joins Bailey to discuss Wind Project
This past Thursday CMPC had its planned meeting and was told that Sen. Paul Bailey would address the crowd and answer any questions that residents had in regards to the Bill HB 1021/SB1336. To everyone's surprise accompanying Sen. Bailey, was our very own Rep Sexton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Glade Vista.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfield Glade Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin has lost her mind again lmao
|16 min
|that makeup though
|12
|Who runs this town?
|42 min
|10 o clock people
|39
|tavo deported easter destroyed
|2 hr
|friend if his
|18
|Stephanie Hamilton
|2 hr
|RWW17
|1
|Shane Parks
|3 hr
|Oldfriend00
|4
|Kaitlyn Davis
|5 hr
|Concerned
|1
|tip your f*ing waitress!!!!!! (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|victor
|218
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield Glade Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC