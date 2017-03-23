Meetings on Village Center and Concert Park plans set
The Fairfield Glade Community Club will be hosting more Town Hall meetings for the proposed Village Center and Concert Park Conceptual Plans on March 27th and March 29th. The Town Hall meetings will be held in the conference center at 3 P.M. and 7 P.M. each day.
