Lions Travelogue to take a trip to Tibet

Thursday Feb 16

The 2016-2017 Fairfield Glade Lions Club Travelogue Season is quickly coming to a close. Only two more film adventures remain for the season, March 6th and April 3rd.

Fairfield Glade, TN

