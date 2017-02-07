Lions' 2nd Annual Walk for Diabetes slated for April 29

The Crossville and Fairfield Glade Lions Clubs, Leo Club from Cumberland County High School and the Cumberland Medical Center Diabetes Group will again sponsor a Strides Walk to fight Diabetes on Saturday April 29, 2017. The event will take place at Centennial Park, 837 Industrial Boulevard, Crossville, Tennessee starting at 9:00am a According to the latest statistics from the American Diabetics Association, 29.1 million Americans, 9.3% of the population, have Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes.

