Donation goal is near for truck

Recognizing the amazing generosity of the Fairfield Glade residents and with the support of the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board, we are making one last request for donations for the Mini-Pumper Attack Truck vehicle for our Fairfield Glade Fire Department. As most of you already know, this vehicle will be our first response, quick attack truck for all incidents in Fairfield Glade.

