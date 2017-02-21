Beauty in January? Yep

Beauty in January? Yep

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Fairfield Glade Vista

I t takes one to pay attention, keep their eyes open, but there's no doubt that Fairfield Glade is STILL a beautiful place even in the "dead" of winter! Leave it to Vista photographer James Lovelace to find a couple examples of just that. At right, this goose acts as if the water is fine - but don't join him it's cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Glade Vista.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield Glade Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sam walker 41 min Sunshine 3
Crossville.. 2 hr SAMCRO 2
Kim barnes 5 hr Ted 2
STUDY: Crossville is the most MISERABLE place i... 5 hr deport Chris Cuomo 68
Moving to cookeville 6 hr non 4
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 7 hr deport all perverts 27
Original Challenger and Original Citizen. 7 hr Lurch 1
See all Fairfield Glade Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield Glade Forum Now

Fairfield Glade Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfield Glade Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Fairfield Glade, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC