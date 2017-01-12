TDOT provides an update on Peavine Pr...

TDOT provides an update on Peavine Project

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has provided some new information about the project to widen SR-101/Peavine Road from Firetower Road to east of Westchester Dr./Catoosa Blvd. in Fairfield Glade that was in the December letting. This was let as one project but was the combination of two projects that were put together for one, large project to make it more appealing for contractors to bid on.

