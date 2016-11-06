There are on the Fairfield Glade Vista story from Oct 28, 2016, titled Opposition grows. In it, Fairfield Glade Vista reports that:

At 7 A.M., led by Jim Martin or "Mountain Man" as many call him, a group of concerned citizens gathered in protest at the Courthouse in downtown Crossville on October 17. Since Mr. Martin lives in Crab Orchard within a 1,000-feet of where one of the proposed 680-foot industrial wind turbines are going to be located, he feels quite betrayed by the County Commissioners. Those in opposition to the Crab Orchard Wind project, believe that the Commissioners have allowed this to happen without giving citizens of Cumberland County a proper chance to decide whether this is a good or bad thing for its residents.

