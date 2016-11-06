Opposition grows
At 7 A.M., led by Jim Martin or "Mountain Man" as many call him, a group of concerned citizens gathered in protest at the Courthouse in downtown Crossville on October 17. Since Mr. Martin lives in Crab Orchard within a 1,000-feet of where one of the proposed 680-foot industrial wind turbines are going to be located, he feels quite betrayed by the County Commissioners. Those in opposition to the Crab Orchard Wind project, believe that the Commissioners have allowed this to happen without giving citizens of Cumberland County a proper chance to decide whether this is a good or bad thing for its residents.
Why is this a bad thing? I thought renewable energy was a good thing?
Ever heard the phrase, "Not in my backyard"?
Couple of comments and thoughts.
1) Unfortunate this has gotten into the emotional space on both sides. Discuss/Argue the facts.
2) Not against alternative energy research. Am opposed to taxpayer funding of inefficient technologies with a short life span. Only reason companies are building. Not cost/profit effective otherwise.
3) Journal of Mechanical Engineering 2014 reported 125 - 150 wind turbine fires in US. Most in areas with not much to burn down. Consider the fires this past summer and the potential risk turbines bring.
4) Consider the visual Impact. I do have a dog in this fight as I will overlook them if I choose to kept this residence. Had they have been there I would not have bought this property and as it was a major driver to the decision probably would not have located here.
5) Not decided on health issues. Considerable reports supporting negative effects from the UK but unsure if they are grounded. Clearly an aggravation and nuisance.
6) Effects on wildlife is documented and very troubling.
7} If I am correct that the private property being consider borders state property and although not a great advocate for. Seems to me that if I understand Tn imminent domain laws. The state could consider that as an alternative.
Finally, someone eith a brain on this site.. Lol
It's great for the economy and the growth of our town.
