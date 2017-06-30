Exposition Sales Account Manager | InfoComm International
Fairfax, VA based, international trade association representing the professional audio visual information communications systems industry has an immediate opening for an Exposition Sales Account Manager to join our Expositions Sales Team to sell exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities for the InfoComm International exposition held each June in the United States. Duties include: Prospecting and sales of new exhibitors; renewal of assigned past exhibitors; researching and sourcing new exhibitor prospects; maintaining exhibitor prospecting, sales, contact activity and follow-up records for assigned accounts.
