Wake Forest Basketball Offers 2019 4-...

Wake Forest Basketball Offers 2019 4-Star Point Guard Anthony Harris

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Blogger So Dear

Harris is a 6-3, 180 pound point guard in the class of 2019 out of Saint Paul VI Catholic School in Fairfax, Virginia. 247sports rates him as a 4-star player, ranked 66th in the national composite rankings, the 11th best point guard in the country, and the 7th best player in the state of Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogger So Dear.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa ann barrickman May 18 Anonymous 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC