Wake Forest Basketball Offers 2019 4-Star Point Guard Anthony Harris
Harris is a 6-3, 180 pound point guard in the class of 2019 out of Saint Paul VI Catholic School in Fairfax, Virginia. 247sports rates him as a 4-star player, ranked 66th in the national composite rankings, the 11th best point guard in the country, and the 7th best player in the state of Virginia.
