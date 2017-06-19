Virginia police arrest suspect in abduction, beating and murder of 17-year-old Muslim girl
Police in Fairfax, Virginia have found a body that they believe to be a 17-year-old girl missing after she was abducted walking from an IHOP restaurant to her mosque on Saturday night. NBC Washington reported that 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres was taken into custody after the remains were found in a pond on Sunday afternoon and charged with murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC