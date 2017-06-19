Virginia police arrest suspect in abd...

Virginia police arrest suspect in abduction, beating and murder of 17-year-old Muslim girl

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Police in Fairfax, Virginia have found a body that they believe to be a 17-year-old girl missing after she was abducted walking from an IHOP restaurant to her mosque on Saturday night. NBC Washington reported that 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres was taken into custody after the remains were found in a pond on Sunday afternoon and charged with murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Jun 7 JOHN 1
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC