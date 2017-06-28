The City of Fairfax Theatre Company to Present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The City of Fairfax Theatre Company will present Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber 's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," July 21-29, 2017. Performances of the electrifying musical will take place in Sydney Lanier Middle School, 3801 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.
