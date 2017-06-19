Suspect in Va. Muslim teen slaying detained by ICE
The 22-year-old man accused in the killing of a Muslim teenager in Virginia on Sunday has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement , according to reports. Authorities arrested Darwin Martinez Torres on Sunday after he allegedly beat and killed Nabra Hassanen, a high school student from Reston, in what police have described as an act of road rage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC