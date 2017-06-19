Suspect in Va. Muslim teen slaying de...

Suspect in Va. Muslim teen slaying detained by ICE

The 22-year-old man accused in the killing of a Muslim teenager in Virginia on Sunday has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement , according to reports. Authorities arrested Darwin Martinez Torres on Sunday after he allegedly beat and killed Nabra Hassanen, a high school student from Reston, in what police have described as an act of road rage.

