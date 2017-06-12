Statement on U.S. Sugar Deal with Mexico

Statement on U.S. Sugar Deal with Mexico

June 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning issued the following statement about the sugar deal struck between the United States and Mexico: "President Donald Trump has truly changed the way America does business with the world. His strong Commerce Department negotiating team, led by Secretary Wilbur Ross, has negotiated a tough enforceable sanction against Mexico, due to their long-time sugar dumping policies.

