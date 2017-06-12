Statement on U.S. Sugar Deal with Mexico
June 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning issued the following statement about the sugar deal struck between the United States and Mexico: "President Donald Trump has truly changed the way America does business with the world. His strong Commerce Department negotiating team, led by Secretary Wilbur Ross, has negotiated a tough enforceable sanction against Mexico, due to their long-time sugar dumping policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC