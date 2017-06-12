State Department official met with 3 Americans still being held in North Korea

The three American citizens still being held in North Korea are in fairly healthy condition and were allowed to meet with the State Department's top official on North Korea, Joseph Yun, when he traveled to Pyongyang earlier this week. Yun went on a secret mission to North Korea to bring out Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was detained in January last year and had fallen into a coma for reasons that are not yet clear.

