Q&A with Kathi Kromer, ALA Washington Office Associate Executive Director

On June 5, Kathi Kromer stepped into the role of associate executive director of the American Library Association 's Washington Office , succeeding Emily Sheketoff, who led the Washington Office for more than 17 years and retired on May 15. Kromer comes to ALA from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, where she served as vice president of strategy and outreach. During her 11 years with ALS, Kromer helped the organization shape its public policy and outreach strategy, advance ALS research, create ALS-specific legislation, increase funding, expand the association's national grassroots program, and create strategic partnerships.

