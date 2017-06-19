Police: Road rage led to bat attack, Muslim teen's death

This undated image provided by the Hassanen family shows Nabra Hassanen in Fairfax, Va. Police in Fairfax, Va., said Monday, June 19, 2017, that "road rage" was to blame for the slaying of a 17-year-old muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque between Ramadan prayers this weekend.

