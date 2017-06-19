Police: Road rage led to bat attack, ...

Police: Road rage led to bat attack, Muslim teen's death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

This undated image provided by the Hassanen family shows Nabra Hassanen in Fairfax, Va. Police in Fairfax, Va., said Monday, June 19, 2017, that "road rage" was to blame for the slaying of a 17-year-old muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque between Ramadan prayers this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Jun 7 JOHN 1
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC