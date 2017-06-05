Pets 53 mins ago 8:38 a.m.Dog flu spreads across Southeast, veterinarians offer advice
As canine influenza spreads across the Southeast, veterinarians in the DC area have provided some tips on how you can keep your pet safe. In the last two weeks, the viral infection has been found in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC