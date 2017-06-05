Pets 53 mins ago 8:38 a.m.Dog flu spr...

Pets 53 mins ago 8:38 a.m.Dog flu spreads across Southeast, veterinarians offer advice

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

As canine influenza spreads across the Southeast, veterinarians in the DC area have provided some tips on how you can keep your pet safe. In the last two weeks, the viral infection has been found in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Wed JOHN 1
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC