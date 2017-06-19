Patrick Pizzella a strong conservativ...

Patrick Pizzella a strong conservative at Deputy Secretary of Labor

June 22, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for nominating Patrick Pizzella to be Deputy Secretary of Labor: "Patrick Pizzella is a strong conservative who spent eight years in a top position at the Labor Department in George W. Bush administration and is a great, well-qualifed choice at this position. Pizzella understands the big issues that have engulfed the Labor Department where Obama administration policies have harmed the capacity of American businesses to create jobs.

