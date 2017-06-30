PACE program provides medical and rec...

PACE program provides medical and recreational services at Inova

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Fairfax Times

InovaCares' Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly facility does not look all that different from a standard nursing home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jammin' Java's Going Head to Head With the 9:30... Jun 30 Thunder 1
Anna Basutro (sp)? Jun 22 LoraC 1
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Jun 22 Ted Bundy 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC