'Operation Border to Border' Yields 3...

'Operation Border to Border' Yields 3,017 Summonses & Arrests in 8 States

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Release from Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police were among the eight state police and highway patrol agencies that spent Friday, June 9, 2017, through Sunday, June 11, 2017, enforcing Operation Border to Border along approximately 791 miles of U.S. Route 15 and 124 miles of U.S. Route 17 in an effort to prevent traffic crashes along the heavily-traveled corridor. This coordinated traffic safety enforcement initiative resulted in 3,017 total summonses and arrests among the seven states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Jun 7 JOHN 1
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC