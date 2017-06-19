'Operation Border to Border' Yields 3,017 Summonses & Arrests in 8 States

Release from Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police were among the eight state police and highway patrol agencies that spent Friday, June 9, 2017, through Sunday, June 11, 2017, enforcing Operation Border to Border along approximately 791 miles of U.S. Route 15 and 124 miles of U.S. Route 17 in an effort to prevent traffic crashes along the heavily-traveled corridor. This coordinated traffic safety enforcement initiative resulted in 3,017 total summonses and arrests among the seven states.

