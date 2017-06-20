Not all terrorists are Muslims: As th...

Not all terrorists are Muslims: As the past week should remind us,...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Salon

Early Monday morning a van plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque in the Finsbury Park district of north London, an attack that killed one person and left several others injured. The suspect is a 47-year-old man named Darren Osborne , and the London police are investigating the crime as an act of terrorism targeting Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna Basutro (sp)? 3 hr LoraC 1
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... 17 hr Ted Bundy 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC