Northam and Gillespie win nominations for Virginia governor
Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie will compete for Virginia's governor seat, according to unofficial primary results reported by the Virginia Department of Elections.
