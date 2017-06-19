Muslim teen found dead in Sterling; man charged with murder
Police believe a body found in a Sterling pond Sunday is that of a Muslim teen who went missing after leaving the All Dulles Area Muslim Society early Sunday morning following Ramadan night prayers.
