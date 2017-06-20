Mother of 2 deported despite Virginia governor's pardon of traffic offense
Rene Bermudez attends rally for his wife, Liliana Cruz Mendez, with their daughter Danyca, 4, in Fairfax, Va., on May 18, 2017. Rene Bermudez attends rally for his wife, Liliana Cruz Mendez, with their daughter Danyca, 4, in Fairfax, Va., on May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC