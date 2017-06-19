Funeral, vigil reveal depth of sorrow at Muslim girl's death
Mahmoud Hassanen Aboras, father of Nabra Hassanen, left, sits with family as he listens to speakers Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Reston, Va., during a vigil in honor of Nabar, who was killed over the weekend. Islamic leaders are questioning Virginia detectives' insistence that the beating death of Nabar appears to have been a case of road rage, saying the attack looks all too much like a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Basutro (sp)?
|19 hr
|LoraC
|1
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Thu
|Ted Bundy
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC