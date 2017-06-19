Funeral, vigil reveal depth of sorrow...

Funeral, vigil reveal depth of sorrow at Muslim girl's death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Mahmoud Hassanen Aboras, father of Nabra Hassanen, left, sits with family as he listens to speakers Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Reston, Va., during a vigil in honor of Nabar, who was killed over the weekend. Islamic leaders are questioning Virginia detectives' insistence that the beating death of Nabar appears to have been a case of road rage, saying the attack looks all too much like a hate crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna Basutro (sp)? 19 hr LoraC 1
charles manson and annette marion w/military al... Thu Ted Bundy 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC