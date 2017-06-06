Financial Comparison: WashingtonFirst Bankshares
WashingtonFirst Bankshares and Xenith Bankshares are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitabiliy and valuation. WashingtonFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa ann barrickman
|May 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC