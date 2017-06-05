Fairfax Co. police chief: We are not participating in ICE raids new

Fairfax Co. police chief: We are not ...

Fairfax Co. police chief: We are not participating in ICE raids

A forum meant to quell anxieties among immigrants in Fairfax County, Virginia, revealed tensions between local police and federal immigration enforcement. FAIRFAX, Va., - Fairfax County leaders tried to gain the trust of immigrants by quelling anxieties of deportation and reinforcing their rights, regardless of immigration status, at a public forum Saturday.

