Estate Planning Attorney, Lisa McDevitt, Discusses Battle Over Estate Plan of Actor Alan Thicke

Fairfax, VA June 13, 2017 - There appears to be disagreement over the estate plan of the late Canadian-American actor Alan Thicke, who was most famous for his portrayal of a father who was a psychiatrist in the sitcom, "Growing Pains." Alan Thicke suffered a heart attack last December while he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter.

