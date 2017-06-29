Cruz amendment would lower taxpayer s...

Cruz amendment would lower taxpayer subsidies, insurance premiums,...

June 30, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today expressed support for a reported amendment by Sen. Ted Cruz that would allow insurers that sell federal-regulated plans to also sell plans that do not have to comply with federal regulations: "The Cruz amendment, by virtue of allowing non-federally regulated plans to be sold in every state, would either mean there are fewer taxpayer-subsidized plans or in the very least, the potential subsidy for those particular plans covering fewer items would go down. As a result, the Cruz amendment ought to receive a favorable budget score as lowering the deficit, since by definition it must reduce federal spending.

