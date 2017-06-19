Coons-Cotton patent reform bill long overdue
June 21, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging members of the U.S. Senate to cosponsor legislation by Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Tom Cotton , the STRONGER Patent Act : "Protecting intellectual property is a cornerstone of American exceptionalism, as evidenced by the inclusion of patent rights in Article I of the Constitution. This has allowed us to lead the world in innovation, but changes in recent years have weakened those protections and the US has begun to lose its place as the innovation capital of the world.
