Congress should cancel the August recess

June 7, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress to cancel the August recess and get to work: "It's time for Congress to get to work, and the first step is cancelling the August vacation. At a time when President Trump's agenda is being stalled in Congress based on the calendar, it is time for Speaker Paul Ryan to cancel Congress' paid vacation.

