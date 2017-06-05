Congress should cancel the August recess
June 7, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress to cancel the August recess and get to work: "It's time for Congress to get to work, and the first step is cancelling the August vacation. At a time when President Trump's agenda is being stalled in Congress based on the calendar, it is time for Speaker Paul Ryan to cancel Congress' paid vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|1 hr
|JOHN
|1
|Melissa ann barrickman
|May 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC