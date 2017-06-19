Chief: Police testing for sex assault...

Chief: Police testing for sex assault of slain Fairfax teen

About 5,000 mourners attended Wednesday's funeral of a Muslim girl whose beating death, blamed by police on a motorist's road rage, has some people in her community fearing for their safety.

