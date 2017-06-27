BGR Giving Away 500 Burgers in Mosaic District, Plus More Intel

BGR The Burger Joint , a homegrown chain originally conceived by Medium Rare / Community founder Mark Bucher, is celebrating its grand opening in Mosaic District by giving away free burgers to the first 500 customers. The burger spot enters a crowded field of restaurants that feature their own takes on specialty burgers, including B Side , Alta Strada , Matchbox , Ted's Bulletin , True Food Kitchen , and Brine .

