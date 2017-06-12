Around the Region for June 13

Around the Region for June 13

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Morgan County Chapter 2263 will meet June 20 at Cacapon State Park. All are welcome to join us for fellowship and dutch treat lunch at noon with tour of the Nature Center and meeting to follow.

