ALG releases ad urging expansion of electric grid with coal and nuclear power
June 12, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement announcing a new Americans for Limited Government video ad, "Crisis Point," urging Congress to expand the electric grid with coal and nuclear power: "For the first time in at least a decade, a new coal mine opened this week in Pennsylvania. Only one new nuclear power plant has come online in the past 20 years.
