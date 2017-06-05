ALG releases ad urging expansion of electric grid with coal and nuclear power

June 12, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement announcing a new Americans for Limited Government video ad, "Crisis Point," urging Congress to expand the electric grid with coal and nuclear power: "For the first time in at least a decade, a new coal mine opened this week in Pennsylvania. Only one new nuclear power plant has come online in the past 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.