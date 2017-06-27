ALG praises President Trump and EPA for proposing rescinding Waters of the U.S. rule
June 27, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising the Trump administration for proposing rescinding the Waters of the United States rule : "The Trump administration is to be praised for proposing to do away with a rule that regulates all waters of the United States under the terms of the Clean Water Act, something that was never intended by the statute. Thankfully, we have a president determined to protect all Americans from a regulatory regime so severe it thought it could claim dominion over every puddle in the country, threatening property rights and the viability of U.S. agriculture."
