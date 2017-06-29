A Musical About Fairfax History at Lo...

A Musical About Fairfax History at Lorton Stage

The cast of "The Complete History of Fairfax: The Musical" includes : Christopher McDonnell, Hillary Leersnyder, Jesse Pollack, and Alex Poirier. Photo contributed "The Complete History of Fairfax: The Musical" will be performed July 6-8, each night at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.

