A Musical About Fairfax History at Lorton Stage
The cast of "The Complete History of Fairfax: The Musical" includes : Christopher McDonnell, Hillary Leersnyder, Jesse Pollack, and Alex Poirier. Photo contributed "The Complete History of Fairfax: The Musical" will be performed July 6-8, each night at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Basutro (sp)?
|Jun 22
|LoraC
|1
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 22
|Ted Bundy
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC