30 craft breweries to be featured at Workhouse Brewfest 2017

More than 30 Virginia craft breweries, artisan distilleries, and Virginia wineries will be on tap at the second annual Workhouse Brewfest on Saturday, August 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia . This unique event will feature live performances by 12 of the region's most popular bands, unique food trucks, access to 12 air-conditioned art galleries and 65 artist studios, and some of the area's most exciting beer, spirits, and wine.

