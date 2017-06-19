30 craft breweries to be featured at Workhouse Brewfest 2017
More than 30 Virginia craft breweries, artisan distilleries, and Virginia wineries will be on tap at the second annual Workhouse Brewfest on Saturday, August 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia . This unique event will feature live performances by 12 of the region's most popular bands, unique food trucks, access to 12 air-conditioned art galleries and 65 artist studios, and some of the area's most exciting beer, spirits, and wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC