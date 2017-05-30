WW II veteran shares his story
Fairfax businessman Dave Yoho served on a T2 tanker ship in the South Pacific for the U.S. Maritime Service during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa ann barrickman
|May 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC