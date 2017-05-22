Virginia teen earns master's degree weeks before graduating high school
Stephanie Mui, 17, earned her master's degree Saturday from George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia, before graduating from high school. Stephanie Mui, 17, of Fairfax, Va., received a master's degree in mathematics from George Mason University on Saturday and, according to the school, was the youngest among more than 8,700 graduates at the spring commencement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa ann barrickman
|May 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC