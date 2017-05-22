Virginia teen earns master's degree w...

Virginia teen earns master's degree weeks before graduating high school

31 min ago Read more: Fox News

Stephanie Mui, 17, earned her master's degree Saturday from George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia, before graduating from high school. Stephanie Mui, 17, of Fairfax, Va., received a master's degree in mathematics from George Mason University on Saturday and, according to the school, was the youngest among more than 8,700 graduates at the spring commencement.

