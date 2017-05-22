Virginia teen earns master's degree weeks before graduating high school

Stephanie Mui, 17, earned her master's degree Saturday from George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia, before graduating from high school. Stephanie Mui, 17, of Fairfax, Va., received a master's degree in mathematics from George Mason University on Saturday and, according to the school, was the youngest among more than 8,700 graduates at the spring commencement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.