University employee becomes fourth American citizen currently detained in North Korea
On Sunday, Kim Hak Song became the fourth American citizen currently jailed by the repressive regime, on charges such as espionage and "crimes against the state." Kim Hak Song is now the tenth American to be detained by North Korea's current leader, Kim Jong-un.
