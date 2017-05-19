Turkey demands US replace envoy in sp...

Turkey demands US replace envoy in spat over Syrian Kurds

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A man with a bullhorn is repeatedly kicked in the face. President Donald Trump walks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his vehicle following his visit to the White House in Washington , Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa ann barrickman Thu Vlu 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC