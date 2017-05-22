Trump budget is a sober,a a conservat...

Trump budget is a sober,a a conservativea and cuts spending by $4.5 trillion over 10 years

May 23, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump and the White House Office of Management and Budget for offering a budget that relies primarily on spending cuts to achieve balance: "President Trump's budget is based on a sober assessment of economic growth and achieves balance not through Washingtonian gimmickry but through $4.5 trillion of real cuts to baseline spending over 10 years. This breaks the cycle of perpetual spending increases being baked into the system, and repeals and replaces Obamacare.

