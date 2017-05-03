Teen arrested for killing student nea...

Teen arrested for killing student near Chesterfield bus stop

The teenager, a L.C. Bird student who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday, according to police. He is charged with felony homicide, distribution of marijuana, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

