SpaceX Has Launched a Secret Military Spy Satellite for the First Time
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl-On the heels of SpaceX's historic reflight of a recovered rocket, the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company has now crossed another hurdle with its first SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off early this morning at 7:15 AM ET from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center with a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. And that's pretty much all we know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC