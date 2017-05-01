SpaceX Has Launched a Secret Military Spy Satellite for the First Time

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl-On the heels of SpaceX's historic reflight of a recovered rocket, the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company has now crossed another hurdle with its first SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off early this morning at 7:15 AM ET from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center with a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. And that's pretty much all we know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.