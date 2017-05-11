Panel seeks probe of evidence of raci...

Panel seeks probe of evidence of racial hiring bias in Virginia school system

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Washington Post

Robert Shaw speaks at the Minority Student Achievement Oversight Committee at the Fairfax County school headquarters Wednesday night. Shaw, a committee member and father of two Fairfax County school graduates, accused the district of failing to adequately respond to evidence raised in a George Mason University study that the district discriminated against black teacher applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar '17 fghkkio 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC