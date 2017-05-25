Officials Weigh In on Embassy Clash with President Erdogan's Bodyguards
The US State Department has summoned the Turkish ambassador after Tuesday's violent confrontation between protesters and Turkish security personnel in Washington , DC. Shortly after his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's convoy drove across town to their country's embassy on Massachusetts Avenue.
