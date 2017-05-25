Officials Weigh In on Embassy Clash w...

Officials Weigh In on Embassy Clash with President Erdogan's Bodyguards

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The US State Department has summoned the Turkish ambassador after Tuesday's violent confrontation between protesters and Turkish security personnel in Washington , DC. Shortly after his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's convoy drove across town to their country's embassy on Massachusetts Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa ann barrickman May 18 Anonymous 2
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr '17 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 6
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar '17 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC