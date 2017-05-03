North Korea Says Detained American Ha...

North Korea Says Detained American Had Intended To 'Subvert The Country'

Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

In late April, a university in Pyongyang said the North Korean government had detained one of its adjunct professors, a 50-something American who taught accounting. On Wednesday, North Korea confirmed through the official Korean Central News Agency that it had indeed detained Tony Kim, and was holding him for "hostile criminal acts with an aim to subvert the country."

