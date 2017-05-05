Kena Temple's 27 acres in Fairfax eyed for single-family subdivision
Sekas Homes is pitching a plan to build a housing subdivision on Fairfax County land owned by Shriners International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar '17
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar '17
|fghkkio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC